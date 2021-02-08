TECO 2030, Thecla Bodewes Shipyards team up on hydrogen fuel cells

February 8, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

TECO 2030, an Oslo-based engineering and equipment development company, has partnered up with Thecla Bodewes Shipyards in Holland to develop zero-emission hydrogen-based fuel cell propulsion.

The partners are set to focus on all types of river going vessels, such as push tugs, dredgers, passenger and cargo ships and low-profile coasters.

The Norwegian company believes hydrogen will play a central role in the shipping’s decarbonization mission being an efficient way to store energy as a synthetic fuel and to produce electrical energy.

To this end, it has developed a specifically designed modfular fuel cell system. Named, TECO Marine Fuel Cell, the modular hydrogen Proton Exchange Membrane fuel cell system is specifically designed for heavy-duty marine applications offering emission free propulsion by using hydrogen as fuel.

TECO 2030 ASA has signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with the Dutch Thecla Bodewes Shipyard to develop expertise and competence for the construction of low and zero emission vessels.

Thecla Bodewes believes that there is a strong push for low and zero emission on the market and has committed to delivering this.

“The partnership with Thecla Bodewes enables TECO 2030 to commercialize the TECO 2030 Marine Fuel Cell on newbuilds for inland waterway transport. This is just the beginning of TECO 2030 becoming a major provider of marine fuel cell systems,“ says Tore Enger, CEO of TECO 2030 ASA.

“The strategic cooperation with TECO 2030 will enable us to build world-class zero emission vessels, realizing the sustainability goals of our shipyards,” says Thecla Bodewes, CEO and owner of Thecla Bodewes Shipyards.