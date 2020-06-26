Tekmar bags cable protection deal in Middle East

Tekmar Energy has secured a short turnaround contract to supply its TekDuct cable protection system to the Middle East.

Tekmar’s Newton Aycliffe facility in the UK should manufacture and dispatch the product within 5 weeks.

The company also recently supplied Seaway 7 with TekLink cable protection systems and TekDuct cable crossing protection.

The delivery was for the construction phase of the 12 MW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project in the U.S.

Other Tekmar Group operating companies have also provided support for the project.

In March this year, Tekmar won a contract from French cable installation specialist Louis Dreyfus TravOcean to supply TekLink cable protection systems for Parc du Banc de Guérande offshore wind farm (Saint-Nazaire).

Saint-Nazaire marks Tekmar’s first offshore wind project in France and also its first contract with La Ciotat-based Louis Dreyfus TravOcean.