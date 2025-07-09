Tekmar receives order for pipeline project in Middle East, seen as key market

Tekmar receives order for Middle Eastern pipeline project
July 9, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

UK-headquartered Tekmar Group has secured a contract under which it shall supply bespoke subsea infrastructure technology for a pipeline project in the Middle East.

Source: Tekmar

The scope covers the design and manufacture of specialist reinforced concrete support structures for a large-diameter gas pipeline, with potential for additional scope supporting the broader requirements of the project.

The base case scope is valued at approximately £2 million (around €2.3 million), the full amount of which will be recognized in the current financial year.

According to Tekmar, the provision of the structures will be carried out via a major offshore engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor operating in the Middle East.

Delivery is scheduled to be completed by September.

Richard Turner, CEO of Tekmar Group, said: “We are delighted to have been selected for this significant project in the Middle East, which remains a key market for the Group. As an existing customer of Tekmar, it underscores the trust our customers have in our technical expertise and our ability to deliver high-value infrastructure solutions worldwide.”

As for other recent related news, Ryder, part of Tekmar Group, in February signed a three-year framework agreement with France’s cable systems designer and manufacturer Nexans to provide subsea engineering support for the company’s cable projects worldwide.

This includes the delivery of cable burial risk assessments, installation analyses, and specialist subsea engineering consultancy.

