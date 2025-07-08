Photo of L&T Umbilical
JDR Cable Systems wins service deal for offshore umbilical testing in Middle East

JDR Cable Systems wins service deal for offshore umbilical testing in Middle East

Outlook & Strategy
July 8, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

UK-based manufacturer of subsea and power cables, JDR Cable Systems, part of TFKable Group, has secured a service contract with an Indian multinational enterprise engaged in engineering, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), to test 14 umbilical cables for offshore platforms in the Middle East.

Source: JDR Cable Systems

According to JDR Cable Systems, the contract covers two scopes of work and includes testing and monitoring of hydraulic and electrical control systems linked to offshore operations.

JDR will handle pre-deployment testing, real-time monitoring during cable lay operations, and integration testing. Offshore technicians, equipment, and technical support are said to be be provided throughout the installation.

“Securing this contract reflects the strength of our service offering and the capability of our team to deliver technically complex service work in the Middle East,” said Alan Combe, Service Sales Manager EMEA at JDR.

“It’s an exciting region, full of opportunity and innovation, and an important part of JDR’s long-term focus. We’re looking forward to working closely with the L&T team throughout the installation and testing phases.”

The work will be coordinated from JDR’s service center in Newcastle, UK. Technicians will rotate offshore across multiple mobilizations to carry out the tests.

“The Middle East continues to present strong opportunities for JDR, both for our subsea cables and our service offering,” said Carl Pilmer, Chief Sales Officer at JDR. 

“As we consolidate our presence in the Middle East, this project is a good example of how we’re supporting customers in the region with reliable and high-quality delivery.”

In June, JDR Cable Systems finished the type test qualifications for next-generation subsea cables designed for offshore energy applications, especially in the fixed and floating offshore wind projects.

