Tekmar grabs supplier contract for German offshore wind farm

October 8, 2020, by Amir Garanovic

Tekmar Energy has won a contract to supply its TekLink cable protection systems (CPS) for a remedial campaign at an offshore wind farm located in the German North Sea.

TekLink cable protection systems (CPS) (Courtesy of Tekmar Energy)

The UK-based cable protection specialist will provide its patented cable protection system directly to an unnamed offshore wind developer ‘located in the Slyt Offshore Cluster’ for installation this year, Tekmar Energy informed.

The CPS is said to have been designed to specifically address and overcome key and unexpected as-built conditions faced on the project during the operational phase.

The CPS will be produced within Tekmar Energy’s UK facility and will utilize the latest design developments, according to the company.

The Sylt Offshore Cluster comprises the 288 MW Butendiek, operated by wpd, the 288 MW DanTysk, and the 288 MW Sandbank, operated by Vattenfall.

To date, Tekmar Energy has supplied in excess of 8,750 CPS on over 90 offshore wind projects.