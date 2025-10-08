Tekmar, Jan De Nul sign framework agreement for TenneT’s 2 GW offshore grid

Site studies certification needed for 4 GW Dutch offshore wind zone
Business & Finance
October 14, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Tekmar Group has signed a framework agreement with Jan De Nul for the engineering, manufacturing, and supply of the cable protection system (CPS) for TenneT’s 2 GW offshore grid connection program in Germany.

TenneT/Illustration

The first awards under the agreement cover two projects. Work has commenced immediately on the first project, with delivery expected in 2027.

The second project is planned to be delivered in 2028.

“Jan De Nul selected Tekmar’s 10th Generation Cable Protection System for its combination of proven track record and continuous innovation. This framework agreement secures reliable technology for multiple projects within TenneT’s 2GW Program and strengthens the long-term collaboration between our companies,” said Harold Heeffer, Portfolio Director of Subsea Cables at Jan De Nul.

In May 2023, the consortium of Jan De Nul, LS Cable, and Denys signed contracts with TenneT to install 525 kV HVDC cable systems for several offshore wind projects in Germany.

The consortium will realize the cable connections in Lower Saxony to BalWin4 and LanWin1, both to be connected in the Unterweser area, and LanWin5 in the Rastede area, Germany. 

Recently, three institutional investors decided to invest a total of €9.5 billion in the German transmission system operator (TenneT Germany) and to acquire around 46% of the shares, with the remaining 54% retained by TenneT Holding.

