Tekmar to provide subsea asset protection tech in Middle East
Tekmar Group companies Tekmar Energy and Pipeshield International have received multiple contracts to supply subsea asset protection and stabilisation technologies to energy companies and tier one contractors in the Middle East.
The combined scopes of work include the design, engineering manufacturing and supply of over 6,000m of TekDuct, over 3,000 ballast modules, 300 bespoke concrete mattresses, vertical restrictors and centralisers for the protection and stabilisation of subsea pipelines, umbilicals and power cables.
Working together under the Tekmar Group umbrella, Tekmar Energy and Pipeshield International have combined their product offering to provide an increased value proposition to customers in the Middle East.
Alasdair MacDonald, executive chairman of Tekmar Group said: “Since Pipeshield’s acquisition in 2019, the Pipeshield team has integrated well within the Tekmar Group and are now supplying multiple projects alongside other Group companies around the world. It is great to see Tekmar Energy and Pipeshield International combining their shared knowledge and experiences to secure and deliver work together in the Middle East.”
