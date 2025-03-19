A jackup barge
One new gig and two extensions keeping GMS vessels busy in Middle East

March 19, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Gulf Marine Services (GMS), a UAE-headquartered provider of self-propelled and self-elevating support vessels for the offshore energy sector, has picked up one new contract and two extensions for vessels from its fleet in the Middle East.

GMS Endurance (for illustration purposes only); Source: GMS

According to GMS, the new contract spans an initial term including extensions of seven months. The value of the contract has not been disclosed, nor has the name of the contracting partner, described by GMS as a “major regional client.”

Mansour Al Alami, GMS Executive Chairman, said: “This award underscores GMS’s ability to source and provide customised solutions to our clients and demonstrates our flexibility in meeting current as well as future demand.”

The vessel’s scope of work includes meeting the demands of a project in the Middle East and supporting a range of offshore operations to deliver tailored solutions for various projects in the region, GMS reports.

On March 13, 2025, the UAE firm secured three-year contract extensions for two of its vessels with what it says is a “major” national oil company (NOC) in the Middle East. Building on an existing agreement, the two extensions, secured at enhanced rates, enabled GMS’s backlog to reach $558 million.

In October 2024, the UAE player inked a new contract in Europe and extended two existing ones in the Middle East, allowing it to raise its backlog to $505 million.

