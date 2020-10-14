TenneT awards ten MWS contracts for offshore grid projects

October 14, 2020, by Adrijana Buljan

TenneT has awarded ten framework agreements for marine warranty surveyor (MWS) services which will support the realisation of several offshore grid connections in Germany and the Netherlands.

The marine warranty surveyor has to monitor whether all activities carried out by a contractor are performed according to the agreed procedures and safety margins from an insurance perspective.

The tender, launched in February, was divided into two lots, with one lot covering offshore operations for cable infrastructure and one lot focusing on offshore transformer platforms. The applicants were invited to apply for one or both lots.

As reported recently, LOC is one of the companies awarded a framework contract for both lots. Bureau Veritas, Con4Mare, DNV GL, Global Maritime Deutschland, Mwaves, and NSG Wind have also signed the same agreement.

RINA Consulting has been awarded an agreement for the lot concerning MWS services for the offshore transformer platforms, while Penbridge Marine and Survey Association have signed the framework contract only for MWS services for the subsea cable.

The agreements have been signed in July and will have a duration of one year, with the potential for extension for up to eight years.

The first offshore grid projects to use the MWS services under these framework agreements are BorWin5 in Germany and Hollandse Kust Noord-Hollandse Kust West Alpha (HKN-HKWα) in the Netherlands.