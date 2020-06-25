TenneT issues UXO survey and clearance call
- Project & Tenders
TenneT has launched a tender seeking marine geophysical UXO surveys, as well as identification and clearance of cable routes at grid connection projects offshore Germany.
The selected company will be responsible for performing all survey, identification and disposal activities, and providing the final route and target clearance certification.
The tender is divided into three lots, with the first being for the 900 MW DolWin5 grid connection, for which the 104km export cable route and the platform installation area need to be cleared from any UXOs that cannot be avoided by re-routing.
The contract would start on 1 March 2021 and end on 31 October the same year, with no options for renewal.
Lot number 2 concerns the BorWin5, DolWin5 and two AC grid connection systems to connect the Kaskasi II and Gode Wind 3 offshore wind farms to the associated HVDC offshore substations DolWin kappa and HelWin beta.
The third lot is for the 115km HVDC export cable route of BorWin5 that also needs to be cleared from UXOs.
The duration of the contracts for the last two lots is from 1 March 2022 until 31 October 2022.
The deadline for submitting applications is 27 July by 10:00 local time.
