TGE Marine inks supply deal for Northern Lights’ LCO2 carrier

December 27, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

German liquefied gas systems provider TGE Marine has won a supply contract for Northern Lights’ liquified CO2 (LCO2) carrier.

Image credit Northern Lights

As informed, the contract for the delivery of the cargo handling system was signed during MARINTEC 2023 in Shanghai, China. The agreement was signed with Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore Co. (DSOC).

The 7,500 cbm vessel will be owned and operated by Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement as part of the Northern Lights JV Project.

Next to the supply contract for the LCO2 Carrier, TGE and DSOC signed a cooperation agreement covering the LCO2 Carrier business. Both parties agreed to intensify their cooperation and work side-by-side to ensure the excellent position of DSOC as well as TGE Marine.

“We are exhilarated and proud to cooperate with one of the leading shipyards in the LCO2 business. We are convinced that the industry will grow swiftly, and reliable solutions will be required,” said TGE Marines Director of General Sales & Marketing Joel Mayberry.

Germany-based shipowning company Bernhard Schulte placed an order for its first CO2 tanker two weeks ago. The LNG dual-fuel newbuilding will feature innovative technologies aimed at significantly reducing its carbon footprint such as wind propulsion and air lubrication.

