TGS to conduct geophysical survey at RWE’s Dogger Bank South offshore wind farm sites

A map showing survey locations at Dogger Bank South Offshore Wind Farm
March 31, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

TGS is scheduled to start geophysical survey work across the Dogger Bank South (DBS) offshore wind farm sites in the UK on March 27.

According to a Notice to Mariners issued by the DBS project, the Norway-based energy data and intelligence company will be using the seismic vessel Ramform Vanguard, supported by the guard/scout vessel MV Karelle, for the work. The survey campaign will be taking place until the end of May.

The 3D UUHRS geophysical survey involves data collection using both towed and onboard equipment, and will be performed across the project’s three sites: Dogger Bank South East (DBSE), Dogger Bank South West (DBSW), and Dogger Bank South Artificial Nesting Structures (ANS).

Source: Notice to Mariners by Dogger Bank South Offshore Wind Farm

TGS announced in January that it secured a contract for offshore wind site characterization on the UK continental shelf, for which it would use the Ramform Vanguard vessel, starting in the first quarter of this year. The company noted that the contract was with a repeat client but did not disclose any details.

Located over 100 kilometers off the northeastern coast of England, the Dogger Bank South project is owned by RWE (51%) and Masdar (49%), with RWE leading the project’s development, construction, and operation.

DBS is split across two sites, DBS East and DBS West, each with a capacity of 1.5 GW and spanning 500 square kilometres.

RWE and Masdar submitted a Development Consent Order (DCO) application with an Environmental Statement on June 12, 2024. On December 17, 2024, the Examining Authority issued a letter outlining a revised draft timetable for a six-month examination process, which started in mid-January 2025.

