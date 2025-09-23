Back to overview
Home Hydrogen The Netherlands and Japan deepen hydrogen ties

The Netherlands and Japan deepen hydrogen ties

Collaboration
September 23, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

The Netherlands and Japan have strengthened their hydrogen partnership with a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by industry organizations NLHydrogen and the Japan Hydrogen Association (JH2A).

Credit: NLHydrogen

It is understood that the signing is part of a broader Dutch economic mission focused on energy transition, sustainability, and the circular economy in Japan.

As disclosed, the MoU proposes an exchange of information between the organizations on the following topics:

  • technology – sharing best practices as well as technologies and projects,
  • value chain development – how can separate projects and technologies be connected in value chains, and how can supply, demand, and required infrastructure be matched,
  • policy framework – how do government parties facilitate value technology and value chain development in both countries, and
  • coordination on the development of global standards.

Marcel Galjee, President of NLHydrogen, stated: “I was in Japan on a previous Dutch economic mission in 2019. It’s exciting to see the plans and pilots that I saw then come into fruition today. The consistent commitment to hydrogen that this country shows is exactly what is needed to really make it happen. We’re looking forward to working together with JH2A on our shared mission.”

It is worth noting that in 2024, JH2A signed a strategic MoU with the Vietnam ASEAN Hydrogen Club (VAHC). According to VAHC, the MoU proposed the exchange of information between the organizations on an ongoing basis and in conjunction with established committees/working groups.

Related Article

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles