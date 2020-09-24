Third of Moray East wind turbine foundations in place

September 24, 2020, by Adrijana Buljan

Seajacks Scylla installed the 33rd jacket foundation at the Moray East offshore wind farm site on 20 September, according to the project’s Notice of Operations from 21 September.

The jack-up vessel is transporting the jacket foundations to the project site from Global Energy Group’s site in Nigg.

The first jacket was installed at the beginning of July, and the quarter of foundations to be installed were in by the end of August.

The offshore wind farm will comprise 100 MHI Vestas 9.5 MW wind turbines and three Siemens Energy offshore transformer modules (OTMs), all installed on jacket foundations.

All OTM jackets and topsides have been in place since mid-September.

DEME is the EPCI contractor for Moray East’s turbine foundations and the three offshore substation foundations, as well as for the transport and installation of the OTMs.

The company is using Seajacks Scylla after its newbuild installation vessel Orion went through a crane incident in May, which damaged the crane and the vessel deck.

The 950 MW Moray East offshore wind farm is being built some 22 kilometres off the Aberdeenshire coast and is scheduled to be fully operational in 2022.

The project is being developed by Moray Offshore Windfarm East Ltd (MOWEL), a joint venture company owned by Ocean Winds (56.6%) Diamond Green Limited (33.4%), and CTG (10%).