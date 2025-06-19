Third subsea link between Finland and Sweden to replace aging cable in late 2030s
Back to overview
Home Subsea Third subsea link between Finland and Sweden to replace aging cable in late 2030s

Third subsea link between Finland and Sweden to replace aging cable in late 2030s

Project & Tenders
June 19, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

The Finnish and Swedish transmission system operators (TSOs) Fingrid and Svenska kraftnät have initiated the planning process for the third submarine cable between the countries which would replace the first connection at the end of its operational lifetime in the late 2030s.

Under a signed letter of intent (LoI), the TSOs agreed to launch the planning of the Fenno-Skan 3 submarine cable connection between Finland and Sweden, which would have an estimated capacity of 800 MW.

Finland and Sweden are currently connected by two high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission links, Fenno-Skan 1, completed in 1989, and Fenno-Skan 2, completed in 2011, with a combined transmission capacity of 1,200 MW.

Fenno-Skan 3 is planned to replace the Fenno-Skan 1 connection at the end of its operational lifetime in the late 2030s, bringing the new total capacity to 1,600 MW. The new link is planned to be completed by 2038.

Fingrid is also currently building the new Aurora Line electricity transmission connection between Finland and northern Sweden, set to be fully completed this year. There are also plans going on to build Aurora Line 2 in the early 2030s.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles