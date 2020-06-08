Total joins shipping decarbonization movement
- Business developments & projects
French energy major Total has joined the ‘Getting to Zero Coalition’ to support the maritime industry’s decarbonisation.
The company intends to contribute to the goal by collaborating with companies across the maritime, energy, infrastructure and finance sectors.
The Getting to Zero Coalition’s ambition is to help achieve the target set by the International Maritime Organisation to reduce Greenhouse Gases emissions from shipping by at least 50% by 2050 – compared to 2008 levels.
To that extent, the coalition is aiming, through its members, at getting commercially viable deep-sea zero-emission vessels powered by zero-emission fuels into operation by 2030.
“As a major energy player, Total is already developing cleaner fuels for the maritime industry.” Total’s president and CEO Patrick Pouyanné, said.
“We share the ambition to get to net-zero emissions by 2050, together with society, for our global operations. By joining the Getting to Zero Coalition, we want to push innovation and foster collective actions with all the stakeholders of the industry, thus contributing more efficiently to the reduction of the carbon footprint of maritime transport and its energy value chains”, he said.
Total is already actively working on improving the environmental footprint of the shipping industry, through the development of marine LNG supply infrastructure, fuel-efficient lubricants, biofuels and batteries.
It has also recently announced the long term chartering of 2 LNG-propelled VLCCs, the company stressed in its statement.
