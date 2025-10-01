Ekofisk complex; Courtesy of ConocoPhillips
TotalEnergies offloading stakes in mature NCS fields to Vår and Orlen

Business Developments & Projects
October 1, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

France’s energy giant TotalEnergies has sold its interests in three fields offshore Norway to Vår Energi and ORLEN Upstream Norway, a subsidiary of Poland’s ORLEN.

In the first deal, TotalEnergies EP Norge signed a deal to divest its non-operated interest in the West Ekofisk and Albuskjell fields to Vår Energi. These mature fields, located in license PL018 in the Greater Ekofisk Area, ceased production in 1998 and are to be redeveloped as part of the so-called previously produced fields project (PPF).

Once the transfer of TotalEnergies’ 39.89% interest is complete, Vår Energi will have a 52.28% interest, reinforcing its position in the Greater Ekofisk Area. ConocoPhillips has a 35.11% interest and is the operator of the field, while the remaining partners are DNO (7.6%) and Petoro (5%).

The completion of the transaction remains subject to final investment decision (FID) for the PPF project and customary regulatory approvals, including the carve-out of the PL018F license from the PL018 license. The effective date is January 1, 2025.

“TotalEnergies continues to actively high-grade its Upstream portfolio by seizing value-accretive divestment opportunities. We remain fully committed to Norway, where the Company holds interests in many licenses, including the producing fields in the Greater Ekofisk Area,” said Jean-Luc Guiziou, Senior Vice President Europe for Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies.

The Ekofisk PPF project is located in the Greater Ekofisk Area of the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS). Aiming to extend the production life of the Ekofisk area, the redevelopment will increase recoverable resources through the use of new completion and horizontal well technology. The project comprises four new subsea templates and 11 production wells tied back to the Ekofisk Field Center.

The Greater Ekofisk Area comprises the producing fields Ekofisk, Eldfisk, and Embla in PL018, the Tor field (PL006), and the Tommeliten Alpha field (PL044). Ekofisk was discovered in 1969, with production starting in 1971. In 2022, the license period was extended from 2028 to 2048.

Vår expects the transaction to add estimated net proved plus probable reserves of 38 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) with low operating costs per barrel and potential for further growth. Following the expected FID in Q4, production from the project is scheduled to start at the end of 2028.

Nick Walker, CEO of Vår Energi, commented: “The Ekofisk PPF project is a strategic development that supports our ambitions to maintain a production level of between 350 to 400 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (kboepd) towards 2030 and beyond. The transaction also supports our hub strategy by increasing exposure in an area where we are already present and adds low-cost reserves with significant upside potential.”

TotalEnergies has also concluded an agreement to divest its non-operated interest (20.23%) in the Tommeliten Gamma field to ORLEN Upstream Norway, boosting the latter’s stake to 62.61%. The field is operated by ConocoPhillips, with Vår Energi as a partner.

Source: ORLEN

ORLEN already has a stake in the nearby producing Tommeliten Alpha gas field. The company expects the completion of the latest transaction to increase its reserves by approximately 6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Production from the field is expected to start in 2029.

“This acquisition supports ORLEN’s strategic goal of strengthening its portfolio and improving energy security for its customers,” said Ireneusz Fąfara, President of the Management Board of ORLEN. “We increase interest in the field that is expected to deliver up to 300 million cubic meters of gas annually at peak production, helping meet Poland’s energy demand and contributing to ORLEN’s energy transition efforts, while also creating value for shareholders.”

The Tommeliten Gamma field was discovered in the 1970s, developed, and produced until 1998, when production was stopped due to infrastructure refurbishment in the Ekofisk region. According to ORLEN, recent advances in technology and favorable market conditions have led to the decision to redevelop the field and resume production.

“Thanks to historical production data we have a solid understanding of the characteristics of Tommeliten Gamma and precise information on its resources,” said Wiesław Prugar, Member of the Management Board of ORLEN, Upstream. “This allows us, together with our partners representing leading global oil and gas companies, to prepare development plan that keep capital costs under control while aiming for strong production results. Planning is already well advanced, and an investment decision is expected by the end of the year.”

ORLEN’s Norwegian subsidiary has been operating on the Norwegian Continental Shelf since 2007. The company’s portfolio includes 21 producing fields and another seven in development. Last year, this yielded over 40 million barrels of oil equivalent, including more than 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas.

The latest deal comes on the heels of ORLEN’s first delivery of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipment to Japan. Since Japan is one of the world’s largest LNG importers, ORLEN believes the inaugural delivery of LNG to the country will strengthen its position in the global market.

