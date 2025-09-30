LNG carrier Ignacy Jan Padarewski at sea
Home Fossil Energy Orlen marks first LNG delivery to Japan

Orlen marks first LNG delivery to Japan

September 30, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Poland’s ORLEN Group has completed the delivery of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipment to Japan’s Osaka Gas.

LNG carrier Ignacy Jan Padarewski; Source: ORLEN

Since Japan is one of the world’s largest LNG importers, ORLEN believes the inaugural delivery of LNG to the country will strengthen its position in the global market. The shipment containing 100 million cubic meters of natural gas was transported by LNG carrier Ignacy Jan Paderewski.

“For the first time in our history, we have delivered LNG to the Japanese market. We are consistently implementing the goals set out in our strategy. While pursuing our core business, we also reinforce the region’s energy security and independence,” said Ireneusz Fąfara, CEO and President of the ORLEN Management Board.

The delivery is seen as an important step in ORLEN’s international expansion strategy. In this context, the Polish player views OSAKA Gas as a key partner for building business relations in Asian markets.

According to ORLEN, the LNG carrier Jan Padarewski, carrying gas from the U.S., returned to Asia a few months after it entered service in the region in the first half of 2025. This is the newest addition to the Polish firm’s chartered fleet, joining it in April, together with another vessel, Józef Piłsudski.

Robert Soszyński, Vice President of the ORLEN Management Board, stated: “Working with reliable partners such as Osaka Gas allows us to build strong and effective relationships in the global LNG market. With a contract portfolio of about 6.5 MTPA over the coming years, we have the flexibility to ship cargoes to the most promising markets. Transactions such as the delivery to Japan are a natural part of our strategy to strengthen our trading position and confirm our growing role in the global LNG supply chain.”

According to ORLEN, this will be the 41st cargo handled by its London trading office with its own vessels, and the 15th this year. Additionally, the company’s six LNG carriers have delivered around 700,000 tonnes of LNG to the region since the beginning of 2025.

Earlier this month, the Polish player signed a deal with Norway’s Equinor for the supply of crude oil from a field the latter operates on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS). Orlen expects the contracted volume of over 6 million tonnes of crude oil coming from the Johan Sverdrup field to cover about 15% of its group’s annual oil demand. 

