TotalEnergies widens its African portfolio with four blocks in 'oil-prone' basins

September 17, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

France’s energy giant TotalEnergies has expanded its footprint in African waters by securing four offshore exploration permits in Liberia, believed to contain the potential for large-scale discoveries.

The LB-6, LB-11, LB-17, and LB-29 blocks, which cover an area of approximately 12,700 square kilometers in the south of the Liberia Basin, were awarded following the 2024 Direct Negotiation Licensing Round organized by the Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Agency.

Kevin McLachlan, Senior Vice-President Exploration at TotalEnergies, commented: “TotalEnergies is enthusiastic to be part of the resumption of exploration activities in offshore Liberia. Entering these blocks aligns with our strategy of diversifying our exploration portfolio in high-potential new oil-prone basins.

“These areas hold significant potential for prospects that have the potential for large-scale discoveries that lead to cost-effective, low-emission developments, leveraging the company’s proven expertise in deepwater operations.”

TotalEnergies has now signed four production sharing contracts (PSC) for these exploration blocks. The firm’s work program includes acquiring one 3D seismic survey.

This comes after the French player got an exploration permit offshore Congo and inked a PSC for exploration licenses in Nigeria.

