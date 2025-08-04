Towngas and CIMC ENRIC join hands on green methanol and hydrogen

Back to overview
Collaboration
August 4, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company (Towngas) and clean energy equipment and services provider CIMC ENRIC have signed a strategic partnership agreement to jointly develop green methanol and hydrogen energy.

Courtesy of Towngas

It is understood that the partnership seeks to strengthen collaboration in technical cooperation and engineering services for green methanol, as well as industry standards and carbon trading compliance.

Towngas, claimed to be the first Chinese company to achieve both ISCC EU and ISCC PLUS international certifications for large-scale green methanol production, aims to leverage its green methanol supply chain network, combined with CIMC Enric’s presence in the clean energy and maritime sectors, to explore new technological applications and promote the adoption of green methanol.

As for the hydrogen energy, the partnership will reportedly encompass cooperation across hydrogen extraction, purification, storage, and utilization. Both companies are expected to develop advanced hydrogen extraction and storage technologies whilst expanding hydrogen applications in transport, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and other sectors.

To note, approximately half of Towngas’s gas supply in Hong Kong is said to comprise hydrogen, delivered through an underground pipeline network spanning over 3,700 kilometers across the territory.

It is worth mentioning that in 2025, Towngas also entered separate methanol partnerships with Singapore’s Global Energy Trading, Hong Kong-based dry bulk vessel owner and operator Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, and Dutch tank storage company Royal Vopak. Furthermore, the company delivered green methanol to bunker supplier Golden Island for bunkering operations in Singapore.

As for CIMC ENRIC, the provider entered into a collaboration with Hong Kong-based shipowner Wah Kwong to work on joint renewable fuels projects, including green methanol.

