Towngas delivers green methanol for bunkering trials in Singapore

July 23, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company (Towngas) has delivered green methanol to bunker supplier Golden Island for bunkering operations in Singapore.

On July 23, Towngas said it had completed the delivery of 5,000 tonnes of ISCC EU-certified green methanol to Golden Island through Mitsubishi Corporation for bunkering trials in Singapore.

The green methanol was transferred to Tianjin Vopak’s storage facility at Tianjin Port before being loaded onto Golden Island’s bunker vessel, Golden Antares.

According to Towngas, the delivered green methanol can achieve carbon intensity reduction of more than 75% compared to conventional very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO).

Sham Man-fai, Chief Operating Officer – Green Fuels & Chemicals at Towngas, commented: “This successful delivery to Golden Island demonstrates our ability to execute our green methanol commitments with precision and reliability, and also validates our strategic investment in green fuel production. We are delighted to see our business gaining significant momentum across the region, and will remain committed to developing low-carbon solutions that support the shipping industry’s decarbonisation journey.”

Tomohiro Yamano, General Manager of the Marine Fuel Department at Golden Island, added: “This loading shall form the cornerstone of our journey to providing low-carbon solutions that align with global targets. We are excited to showcase our commitment to green fuel delivery, and this milestone event is the culmination of the effort and dedication of Towngas and Golden Island. We believe this can create traction in promoting more green methanol deliveries in future.”

Towngas also noted that this delivery highlights the operational capabilities of its green methanol production facility in Inner Mongolia, which uses proprietary technology to convert agricultural and forestry waste as well as scrap tyres into green methanol.

Apart from expanding its Inner Mongolia facility’s current annual production capacity from 100,000 tonnes to 150,000 tonnes by the end of 2025, Towngas is also partnering with Foran Energy to establish multiple green methanol production bases across China, targeting a combined annual capacity of 1 million tonnes.

