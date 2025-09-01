Transocean eyes divestment of five stacked rigs

Deepwater Champion drillship (for illustration purposes); Source: Transocean
Business & Finance
September 1, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Switzerland-based offshore drilling contractor Transocean has unveiled plans to optimize its fleet by bidding goodbye to four drillships and one semi-submersible rig that are currently stacked, which will reduce the size of its rig fleet.

Transocean disclosed on August 27, 2025, its intention to sell five rigs for recycling or alternative use, as well as certain assets primarily associated with these units. The list of rigs that will be offloaded includes four ultra-deepwater drillships and one harsh environment semi-submersible rig, as well as certain assets primarily associated with these rigs.

The drillships being sold are the 2009-built Discoverer Clear Leader, the 2009-built Discoverer Americas, the 2011-built Deepwater Champion, and the 2010-built Discoverer India units, which have been stacked since June 2019, April 2016, February 2016, and July 2020, respectively.

The firm will also dispose of the Henry Goodrich semi-submersible rig, which has been stacked since March 2020. The decision to dispose of these rigs is expected to bring an estimated non-cash charge of approximately $1.9 billion associated with the impairment of these assets in the company’s third quarter 2025 results.

Last month, Transocean confirmed contracts and extensions for four rigs in Australia, Norway, Brazil, and the Ivory Coast.

