Transocean rig becomes first semi-sub to sport DNV’s notation for GHG abatement

November 29, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has tucked another milestone under its belt, thanks to one of its semi-submersible rigs being awarded DNV’s Abate (Power+) notation, in the wake of upgrades to curb the rig’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emission footprint during operations.

Transocean Norge; Source: Transocean

According to DNV, Transocean’s Transocean Norge rig is the first semi-submersible rig that secured the Abate (Power+) notation, designed to reflect the best industry practices in greenhouse gas abatement for offshore units. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulates carbon intensity for sea vessels, but offshore installations do not fall under a similar regulatory framework. Despite this, the offshore drilling industry is seeking to enhance sustainability.

DNV explains that its Abate (Power+) class notation represents ambitious emission reduction targets and a comprehensive energy and emission management system aligned with ISO 50001 standards. This puts an emphasis on rigorous monitoring of energy consumption and the implementation of both operational and technical strategies to notably reduce emissions.

Torgeir Sterri, Director of Offshore Class at DNV, commented: “We are delighted to award Transocean Norge with our Abate (Power+) notation. To support the offshore industry’s efforts in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and aligning with the targets of the Paris Agreement, we have introduced offshore class standards for emission reduction. Offshore units verified by DNV to meet these standards are paving the way for the industry’s sustainable future.”

Furthermore, Transocean has implemented several strategies to ensure the rig meets these standards, such as comprehensive monitoring of energy consumption, optimization of operational energy, use of closed bus ties to minimize the number of idle engines – including the DYNPOS(AUTRO-CBT) class notation – and variable frequency drives in rotating machinery to optimally control the power for large rotating machinery.

“Another first for Transocean! The Transocean Norge, which is currently operating in Norway, recently became the first semi-submersible rig to be awarded DNV’s Abate (P+) class notation for best practices in reducing emissions from power generation,” confirmed the offshore drilling giant in a social media post.

The Transocean Norge sixth-generation Moss Maritime CS60 semi-submersible rig was constructed at Jurong Shipyard in Singapore. This rig can accommodate 150 people and its maximum drilling depth is 40,000 ft. Thanks to a 17-well contract, secured in September 2022 with day rates between $350,000 and $430,000, the rig is working for two oil and gas companies, Wintershall Dea and OMV.

The duo entered into an exclusive partnership with Transocean for the use of the rig for the drilling of all firm and additional potential wells in the period from 2023 to 2027. Transocean recently got a one-well extension with Wintershall Dea for this rig.