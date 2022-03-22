Two new members join UK decom player’s board to drive growth

March 22, 2022, by Melisa Cavcic

Northern Ireland-headquartered decommissioning solutions specialist Decom Engineering has beefed up its board with two new appointments in a push to enable and facilitate further growth while achieving its strategic market expansion goals.

The developer of the decommissioning technologies for the energy sector, Decom Engineering, reported on Tuesday that it has strengthened its management team with the appointment of two entrepreneurs to its board.

Ian Bailey, Decom Engineering Chairman; Source: Decom Engineering

One of these entrepreneurs, Ian Bailey, has been appointed as Chairman of Decom Engineering. Bailey specialises in markets in Southern Africa, North America and Australia – seen by Decom as important target markets for future growth and expansion of its business – and is Group Chairman of the Anglo Saxon entities within the SIEMAG TECBERG Holding. This is a German-based provider of shaft hoisting systems used in mining and other sectors.

Prior to acquiring a shareholding in the SIEMAG Group of companies, Bailey was a managing partner of Blanes & Engineers Group in South Africa before the SIEMAG Group acquired the respective businesses in 2006.

Sean Conway, Decom Engineering chief executive officer, commented: “Ian’s impressive track record of successfully integrating his own business into a larger company with a global footprint, and his understanding of international markets, will provide wise counsel as we embark on a period of strategic growth.”

Keith McDermott, non-executive director; Courtesy of Decom Engineering

The second entrepreneur to join Decom Engineering’s management team, Keith McDermott, will act as a non-executive director on the firm’s board. McDermott – as commercial director and shareholder – helped build Aberdeen’s Ecosse Subsea Systems over an eight-year period until its eventual sale in 2018.

“As part of the management team which guided Ecosse Subsea Systems from a niche subsea services player to being acquired by Oceaneering, Keith brings many skills to the table and will be a great asset to our existing board,” added Conway.

In addition, McDermott was also the founder and managing partner of Brilliant Red Consulting, a sector specialist with high-growth SMEs.

“We are delighted to have Ian and Keith on board, and their combined experience and success in industrial sectors closely linked to our own business will be instrumental in helping us grow and expand into new markets in the coming years. Both appointments add a depth of experience to Decom which will underpin our drive to consolidate our position with existing clients while rolling out our specialist equipment and skills in global markets,” concluded Conway.

The decom specialist further added that it ended last year on a high note by securing international contracts valued at more than £400,000 (i.e. $528,866). In addition, the company also invested £200,000 or $264,417 in establishing a new base near Aberdeen to be positioned on the doorstep of North Sea-focused clients.