U-Ming’s new LNG-fuelled bulk carrier christened

January 12, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Chinese shipbuilder Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has held a naming ceremony for a new liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered bulk carrier built for U-Ming Marine.

The 190,000-ton vessel Ubuntu Integrity is independently designed and developed by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding. A cloud naming ceremony was held in Taipei and Shanghai on 9 January.

Credit: Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding

The length of the ship is 299.80 meters, the width is 47.5 meters, the depth is 24.70 meters, the design draft is 18.25 meters, and the speed is 14 knots. The ship uses LNG fuel and is equipped with two C-type LNG fuel tanks.

According to the Chinese shipbuilder, the bulker can complete two round-trip routes from China to Australia or one round-trip route from China to Brazil at one time.

By using LNG as a fuel, the company expects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) is to be reduced by 45% compared, meeting the requirements of the fourth phase of the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) requirements.

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding continues to increase the research and development of scientific and technological innovation. The company aims to launch product designs in the field of bulk carriers, oil tankers and container ships that meet the latest international regulations, by developing energy-saving and environmental protection technologies.

To remind, the company started the year with the delivery of 190,000-ton dual-fuel LNG bulk carrier Ubuntu Equality.