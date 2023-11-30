UAE player expands its USV fleet with two vessels

November 30, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

The UAE-headquartered subsea technologies and engineering provider Unique Group has broadened its unmanned surface vessel (USV) portfolio with the launch of two new models, which have been developed entirely in-house and designed for surveying operations. These additions to the company’s fleet are tailored for diverse operational needs across challenging environments.

Uni-Mini and hybrid Uni-Max USVs; Source: Unique Group

While revealing the launch of its two new USVs, Uni-Mini and Uni-Max, Unique Group explained that these vessels further enhance its USV fleet, enabling it to provide clients with specific USVs ranging from small, medium, and large sizes based on project applications.

Sahil Gandhi, CEO of Unique Group, commented: “Our first mid-range USV, Uni-Pact, introduced in 2020, has gained global acclaim for its capabilities. The recent additions to our USV lineup, Uni-Mini and Uni-Max, underscore Unique Group’s commitment to providing cost-effective solutions.

“These vessels prioritize compactness, ease of use, and outstanding performance, reinforcing our dedication to offering solutions that enhance operational efficiency for our customers. I am particularly proud of Unique Group’s achievements in R&D and in-house engineering, which have played a pivotal role in bringing these innovative vessels to the market.”

Technical overview of Unique Group’s USV range

The Uni-Mini USV, which can be operated by just two people, has been specifically engineered for shallow water surveys. With the ability to integrate seamlessly with a wide range of transducers and GPS systems, Unique Group underlines that the Uni-Mini can execute various survey tasks with “minimal effort and manpower.”

On the other hand, the Uni-Max USV incorporates a hybrid power system, integrating a generator with a diesel tank and solar PV cells. This extends operational capabilities, enabling prolonged missions in remote or demanding terrains. The USV is designed to allow surveying in locations and situations where deploying conventional platforms proves impracticable and features two Torqeedo Cruise 6.0RS engines with hydraulic steering.

“Unique Group’s Uni-Mini USV has already made significant strides in the market, having been deployed on key projects in the Middle East for shallow water bathymetric surveying. In collaboration with a prominent EPC company, the Uni-Mini has delivered outstanding survey results, showcasing its efficiency and reliability in real-world applications,” highlighted the company.

As Unique Group celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, the company is intensifying its research and development efforts across all its divisions and employing multi-million-dollar CAPEX investments to further enhance its portfolio of survey equipment globally.

A few months ago, the company was hired by ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S), the shipping and maritime logistics arm of ADNOC, for exhaust gas scrubber systems retrofit on three of its vessels.