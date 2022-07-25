ADNOC L&S taps Unique Group for scrubber retrofit on three tankers

July 25, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S), the shipping and maritime logistics arm of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, has hired offshore solutions provider Unique Group for exhaust gas scrubber systems retrofit on three of its vessels.

Illustration. Courtesy of Unique Group

Under the contract, Unique Group will design, manufacture and install exhaust gas scrubber systems on ADNOC L&S’ three tanker vessels.

According to the company, it is a fast-track project to deliver the systems within six months of signing the contract.

Unique Group will deliver the project in partnership with Chinese scrubber manufacturer Bluesoul and the systems will be installed on the vessels at shipyards in China.

All the exhaust gas scrubber systems are compliant with International Maritime Organization (IMO) guidelines and are DNV GL AiP and ABS AiP certified, the company said.

“This is an incredible opportunity for us to utilise our technical capabilities to support ADNOC’s goal to reduce the emissions from their vessels and contribute to a cleaner environment”, said Rakesh Bangera, head of sales at Unique Group.

“We have already kickstarted the project to ensure a seamless delivery of the project before the deadline. We have a long-standing track record with ADNOC Logistics, and over the years, we have worked together to provide the latest integrated solutions for their requirements.”

Earlier this year, ADNOC’s shipping and maritime logistics unit ordered five liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, each with a capacity of 175,000 cbm to bolster its capacity and respond to the growing global demand for LNG.

Chinese Jiangnan Shipyard will build all five vessels and deliver them in 2025 and 2026.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: