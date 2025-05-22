Back to overview
Home Hydrogen UK and Germany shake hands on offshore hydrogen pipeline

Business Developments & Projects
May 22, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

German and UK transmission system operators (TSOs) GASCADE and National Gas have agreed to explore the feasibility of establishing a hydrogen corridor between the two countries in the North Sea through an offshore pipeline interconnection.

Courtesy of Gascade

Building on the results of the recent study by Arup, Adelphi, and Dena as part of the German-British hydrogen partnership, GASCADE and National Gas have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to study the establishment of an offshore hydrogen pipeline interconnection which is expected to boost European energy security, resilience, and decarbonization ambitions.

As explained, the UK-Germany Hydrogen Corridor project will consist of two offshore pipeline sections. The first section will start from the UK mainland and will be linked to the second section, GASCADE’s AquaDuctus pipeline project, which connects to the German mainland.

The project is planned to provide bidirectional transport capabilities, offering enhanced flexibility and security of supply for both markets, GASCADE said.

In addition to providing critical infrastructure that will accelerate the decarbonization of industry through green and low-carbon hydrogen, the project aims to enhance Europe’s energy independence.

Furthermore, the goal is to connect the hydrogen production potential in the UK with the hydrogen demand in Germany and continental Europe through the AquaDuctus pipeline in the German North Sea and contribute to the resilience and flexibility of Europe’s emerging hydrogen economy.

GASCADE and National Gas also intend to pursue Project of Common Interest (PCI) or Project of Mutual Interest (PMI) status for the project and incorporate it into the European Ten-Year Network Development Plan (TYNDP) 2026.

“This collaboration marks an important milestone for Europe’s energy future,” said Ulrich Benterbusch, Managing Director at GASCADE. “Through joint infrastructure projects like this, we can leverage the UK’s significant renewable resources and Germany’s strategic hydrogen storage and consumption capabilities, diversifying energy imports and strengthening European energy security.”

Jon Butterworth, CEO at National Gas, added: “Our partnership with GASCADE is evidence of our determination and capability to work together, not only to support Europe’s climate ambitions but importantly to build a stronger and more resilient energy system that benefits us all”.

