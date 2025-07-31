Courtesy of Aquaterra Energy
UK firm to continue subsea well support offshore Egypt

July 31, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Aquaterra Energy, a UK-headquartered offshore energy engineering solutions provider, has secured a two-year extension to its offshore analysis services contract in Egypt, supporting what is described as a “major” operator’s subsea well campaigns.

Under the initial contract awarded in 2023, the UK-based company has delivered riser and subsea well/conductor analysis for operations at seven well locations. The extended scope includes continued analysis of producing subsea wells drilled from a semi-submersible rig.

Aquaterra’s work has included managing conductor strength during vessel drift and drive-off scenarios, while also optimizing casing grades and joint space-outs. The company has worked alongside rig and risk teams to ensure compliance with operational guidelines and technical standards.

“This extension marks an important continuation of our relationship with one of the region’s key operators,” said Martin Harrop, Offshore Analysis Manager at Aquaterra Energy.

“Working together over the past two years, we’ve delivered targeted analysis to support safe and efficient well operations in a technically complex environment. We’re looking forward to building on this collaboration and continuing to provide high-integrity, practical analysis that supports operational success offshore Egypt.” 

Aquaterra’s in-house software, ORANGE, is said to play an important role in the project by automating dynamic simulations, post-processing, and code checks. According to the company, the tool supported assessments of wellhead extension joint designs and seasonal environmental sensitivities, guiding equipment selection and rig scheduling.

ORANGE is used globally to streamline complex OrcaFlex modelling, helping operators assess equipment options and respond to technical offshore challenges.

In June, Aquaterra Energy picked up a new set of assignments with Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) – encompassing BP, Equinor, and TotalEnergies – for work on the first offshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) project to receive a carbon storage permit in the UK.

