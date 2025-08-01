UK player’s decarbonization tech kicks off its test run at ADNOC’s oil & gas assets

ADNOC Gas' Das Island LNG facility; Source: HS Switchgear FZCO
August 1, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Oxford Flow, the UK-headquartered valve solution and flow control equipment specialist, has embarked on a trial of its new valve technology at two oil and gas assets operated by the UAE-headquartered Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to demonstrate the commercial and environmental benefits of the solution’s ability to eliminate fugitive emissions while supporting decarbonization targets.

While announcing the initiation of commercial trials of its ES stemless control valve, said to be one of the only control valves proven through third-party testing to eliminate fugitive emissions, Oxford Flow explains that the pilot is being undertaken in live operating conditions at ADNOC’s Upper Zakum and Das Island production fields with high operational and environmental expectations.

The trial is being conducted as a result of the firm’s success in becoming a finalist in ADNOC’s inaugural ‘Decarbonization Technology Challenge,’ held in collaboration with AWS, BP, Hub71, and Net Zero Technology Centre, in 2023.

The ES valves’ pilot in both onshore and offshore environments is perceived to mark a significant step in the UK company’s expansion in the Middle East, as it seeks to partner with operators committed to the deployment of decarbonization technologies.

 As a result, the firm believes that working alongside ADNOC in live field conditions is a “powerful opportunity” to prove the commercial and environmental benefits of its “next-generation” valve technology at scale.

Neil Poxon, CEO at Oxford Flow, highlighted: “Receiving a commendation in ADNOC’s Decarbonization Technology Challenge was a strong endorsement of the technology and its relevance to the industry’s net zero ambitions. Leaking valves are a major, often overlooked, source of emissions.

“By replacing them, operators can make fast, material progress in decarbonising both onshore and offshore systems. It’s a significant step forward to now see ADNOC piloting the ES valve in live operations.”

According to Oxford Flow, the ES valve’s compact design, with no stem or external actuator, removes common failure points, reduces maintenance requirements, and enables a significantly smaller footprint, which makes it simpler to install and service, more reliable in extreme environments, and well-suited to high-performance applications across upstream and downstream operations.

The UK player emphasizes that its valve solution supports operators in their quest to cut emissions without compromising on efficiency or durability. Oxford Flow’s valve technology is already in use across multiple markets, including North America.

“As operators face intensifying regulatory and stakeholder pressure to reduce emissions, the ES valve offers a scalable, ready-to-deploy solution – particularly in infrastructure that is otherwise costly or complex to decarbonise,” underlined the firm.

