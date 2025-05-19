Illustration; Source: ADNOC Drilling
Home Fossil Energy AI and clean tech enabling oil boost and emission cuts at world’s second largest offshore field

Exploration & Production
May 19, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

UAE-headquartered Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has decided to move forward with a phased development plan to expand a giant offshore oil field, increasing output through new technologies while curbing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to ensure more sustainable operations.

The decision to proceed with this Upper Zakum oil field expansion is backed by ADNOC’s partners in the project, Inpex Corporation’s Japan Oil Development (JODCO) and ExxonMobil. Described by Inpex as a landmark phased development plan, the move will expand Abu Dhabi’s offshore oil production by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and the latest technologies to expand production capacity while reducing GHG emissions intensity.

Upper Zakum is part of the Zakum field, seen as the world’s second largest offshore field, which ADNOC began developing in 1977 following the discovery of crude oil in 1963. This asset is located approximately 80 kilometers northwest of the city of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

Inpex and ExxonMobil joined the UAE player in pursuing the oil field’s further development activities in 1978 and 2006, respectively. Since then, they have jointly conducted development and production work to bolster the asset’s production capacity in phases by deploying new development methods and extended reach drilling (ERD) technology utilizing artificial islands.

The new development plan represents the latest step the trio has taken to upgrade the oil field’s infrastructure to include AI-enabled remote operations, receive power from the UAE’s clean energy grid to reduce emissions, and allow the use of artificial islands for drilling activities to enhance environmental protection.

The green light for the new development plan comes shortly after ADNOC Offshore hired ADNOC Drilling to provide three island rigs to support the expansion of the Upper Zakum oil field.

These rigs are expected to come with extended reach drilling capabilities.

