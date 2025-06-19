Back to overview
Fossil Energy UK simulation tech boosting safety across Oil India's drilling ops

UK simulation tech boosting safety across Oil India’s drilling ops

Technology
June 19, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

State-owned Oil India Limited has selected 3t Drilling Systems, a UK-headquartered provider of safety-critical training for the energy sector and part of 3t Group, to provide simulator technology for the purpose of providing drilling training for its employees.

Illustration; Source: Oil India

Under the new contract, 3t Drilling Systems will deliver its advanced simulator technology models, DrillSIM:5000 Classic and Cyber, to Oil India Limited in Assam. Both models can be used for simulating simple and complex tasks and scenarios as a way to verify skills and competency in real-world situations.

Delivery is expected in Q3 2025 through 3t ‘s in-country partner, Siam Services India. The deal comes with an agreement for a five-year partnership for the systems between 3t and Oil India.

The UK player believes the contract will strengthen the network of its collaborators in South Asia, reinforcing its commitment to providing training solutions that enhance safety and efficiency throughout drilling operations globally.

Clive Battisby, Senior Vice President of 3t’s technology businesses, said: “During the contract length, the fast-paced nature of oil gas will lead to inevitable industry changes, but we are prepared to aid Oil India Limited through this period to maintain its position as one of the nation’s leading oil and gas companies.”

3t is confident that its technology will have a positive impact on the future of drilling training at Oil India. The immersive learning technologies are seen by the UK player as a way to transform the training capabilities of the Oil India workforce in areas such as oiled tubing, wireline, and snubbing operations. Ultimately, this is envisaged to contribute to safer and more efficient drilling operations.

Source: 3t

As explained by 3t, the Classic model provides hands-on experience in a realistic rig floor setting, from handling well control situations to dealing with equipment malfunction. The accurate representation and 3D graphics create a realistic and immersive simulation environment to create a safe and controlled learning environment.

Additionally, the Cyber model is said to provide a versatile drilling and well control simulation. The cyber controls and 3D quad-screen graphics create a realistic and immersive simulated environment of a modern rig featuring joystick controls.

Kevin Franklin, CEO of 3t, said: “Over the past 37 years, we have been trusted by global customers to deliver safety critical training. We have a deep understanding, of the technical requirements from the end users and have demonstrated this time and time again in our simulation technologies. We know our technology will make a positive impact on upskilling Oil India Limited and the nation as we continue to expand our operations in the country.”

The UK player’s simulation program was previously selected by another Asian player, Malaysia’s Petronas. Under the contract, 3t was set to provide its Drill the Well on Simulator (DWOS) solution to support Petronas’ training and development program spanning three years.

