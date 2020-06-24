UK well specialist sets up Norwegian unit

Aberdeen-headquartered Exceed, a well management and performance improvement specialist, has established a Norwegian subsidiary, Exceed Norge.

Exceed said on Wednesday that the Stavanger-based subsidiary is headed up by Managing Director, Mike Simpson, who brings over 30 years’ experience in the Norwegian and international energy sectors.

With a focus on the planning and drilling of wells in the Barents, Norwegian, and North Sea, his career includes eight years as Stavanger Regional Manager for wells with AGR.

The formation of Exceed Norge reflects its parent company’s ongoing strategy to strengthen and diversify its profile, in terms of both geographic footprint and services offered.

Exceed Norge’s overarching objective is the implementation of new commercial models, applied to exploration drilling and well plug and abandonment (P&A) activity.

Simpson explained: “Never has there been a more appropriate time to adjust commercial models for the benefit of the operator and supply chain communities.

“With several decades’ robust experience behind us, the Exceed Norge team has identified gaps in existing industry service levels. We aim to lead a change in this respect, bridging those gaps with the introduction of alternative contracting models and working with the wider industry on a collaborative basis”.

Ian Mills, Exceed Group Managing Director added: “Combining the local presence and expertise of Exceed Norge with the capabilities of Aberdeen-based Exceed has resulted in a highly experienced and effective pan-North Sea alliance, which will now include site survey, rig positioning, well incident recovery, and marine services”.