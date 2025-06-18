Subsea7 gets to work on ‘substantial’ contract in Norway

Subsea7 lands 'substantial' deal in Norway, offshore ops throughout 2027
June 18, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Subsea7 has secured an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract covering pipeline bundles, spools, protection covers and tie-ins for a project in Norwegian waters.

Source: Subsea7

While no details were disclosed, Subsea7 did state that the contract was substantial, meaning it is worth between $150 million and $300 million.

Project management and engineering will start right away at the company’s offices in Stavanger, Norway, and Aberdeen, Scotland, while pipeline bundles will be fabricated at Wester, Scotland.

Offshore operations are expected to take place in 2025-2027.

“We are excited to have been awarded this project. Our collaboration with our clients leverages our collective experience from past and current projects,” said Erik Femsteinevik, Vice President for Subsea7 Norway.

“By engaging early in the field development process, we can optimise design solutions and contribute to a positive final investment decision. Subsea7 looks forward to a safe, efficient, and reliable field development.”

Subsea7 has received a number of contracts in the last couple of months, with the last being a multimillion-dollar assignment with Shell Trinidad and Tobago for a recently green-lighted gas project, which came shortly after a sizeable subsea contract for a project in West Africa deemed as “strategically important“.

Prior to the two, Subsea7 secured a contract with U.S. energy giant ConocoPhillips for a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study for the Previously Produced Fields (PPF) development project offshore Norway.

