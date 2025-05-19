Back to overview
Home Propulsion Ultranav, Beyond the Sea to install kite-based propulsion system on chemical tanker

Innovation
May 19, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Chile-based shipping group Ultranav has entered into a co-development agreement with Beyond the Sea, a French pioneer in kite-powered propulsion, to bring kite-powered propulsion to commercial shipping.

Together, the duo will equip an Ultranav chemical tanker with the SeaKite system, scaling up from a 100-square-meter kite (¼ scale) to be installed in 2025 to a full-scale 400-square-meter kite planned by 2027.

The collaboration is said to support the two companies’ commitment to operational solutions that reduce emissions and help accelerate shipping’s energy transition.

“This agreement with Ultranav is a decisive step to demonstrate the industrial potential of kite propulsion. We’re no longer in the experimental phase: the SeaKite is a ready-to-use solution designed to meet shipowners’ real needs. Cutting emissions, reducing fuel consumption, improving vessel environmental performance — that’s what we aim to prove with this partnership on a reference chemical tanker,” Yves Parlier, Founder of Beyond the Sea, commented.

“At Ultranav, we take a pragmatic approach to innovation: we need solutions that are efficient, operationally suited, and aligned with our environmental goals. Working with Beyond the Sea marks a new milestone in our decarbonization strategy. This project is not just a test — it’s a clear commitment to integrating breakthrough technologies into our fleet to anticipate the future of cargo shipping,” Cristian Widow, Project Director at Ultranav, said.

As explained, the kites developed by Beyond the Sea can be used on all types of vessels – from leisure boats to large cargo ships. They harness wind power to complement engine propulsion, lowering ships’ energy needs and proportionally reducing their greenhouse gas emissions. They also provide an additional safety feature, as they can be deployed as emergency backup propulsion.

