Home Energy Efficiency & Innovation K Line: Automated kite system development enters next phase

Business Developments & Projects
September 4, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Japanese shipping company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has revealed that land tests verifying the performance of “Seawing” automated kite system utilizing wind power have been successful, paving the way for offshore demonstration tests in the near future.

Illustration. Courtesy of K Line

The system is being developed by Oceanicwing, a subsidiary of K Line in France. To remind, back in February 2024, K Line acquired the French wind propulsion specialist Airseas which developed Seawing.

In phase one of the development of Seawing, Oceanicwing verified the tensile strength and performance of “Seawing” system using a 300 square meter kite at a land test site in June 2025. Oceanicwing has confirmed that the results of these tests have been good.

To move forward with the development and practical application of Seawing, the company commenced phase two of its development in July 2025. In phase two of the development of the system, Oceanicwing plans to increase the size of the kite and verify the tensile strength, reliability, operability and safety of Seawing system at the land test site, looking ahead to the shipboard use of the system.

Additionally, Oceanicwing plans to conduct offshore demonstration experiments on a large bulk carrier owned and operated by K Line. The goal is to complete the tests within approximately two years and move toward the practical application of the automated kite system. It is expected that Seawing will reduce fuel consumption by more than 10%, depending on ship type, speed, route and season.

Specifically, Seawing harnesses natural wind power and can be installed on any type of vessel, including existing ships. It is expected that there will be synergy between Seawing and the efforts to transition away from the conventionally used heavy fuel oil to other fuels such as liquified natural gas (LNG), and that the system will increase performance in terms of the reduction of CO2 emissions.

“Phase one of “Seawing” development process being implemented by Oceanicwing has been successfully completed. We will continue to develop the system so that it can be used on ships. We plan to develop this innovative energy saving device harnessing natural wind power into a great solution for achieving the decarbonization of the shipping industry,” Takenori Igarashi, the President & CEO of K Line, commented.

In line with its long-term environment management vision as it moves toward 2050, K Line intends to maximize the use of wind, a renewable source of energy, in the propulsion of the vessels to contribute to its own as well as global low-carbon initiatives.

