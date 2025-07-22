Back to overview
Home Hydrogen Underdeck hydrogen storage system receives BV’s approval

Underdeck hydrogen storage system receives BV’s approval

Business Developments & Projects
July 22, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

French classification society Bureau Veritas (BV) has issued approval in principle (AiP) to SECO MARINE, a provider of low-carbon power and propulsion systems, for its compressed hydrogen storage system designed for integration within underdeck space on board vessels.

Courtesy of BV

Said to mark ‘a significant step forward’ in the deployment of compact hydrogen-based energy solutions for the maritime sector, the approval confirms the system’s compliance with BV rule note NR678 for hydrogen-fueled ships.

As explained, the hydrogen storage and supply system was developed to power fuel cells using compressed gaseous hydrogen stored in Type 4 tanks. Its design enables integration into confined spaces below deck.

Benoit Perrot, Leader Marine Hydrogen Projects, SECO MARINE, said: “We would like to extend our congratulations to all teams and partners involved for their technical excellence and collaboration. Special recognition goes to *France 2030* and the *Pays de la Loire Region*, whose support has been instrumental in enabling this progress.

Matthieu de Tugny, Executive Vice President Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, added: “By supporting the development of innovative, compact, and robust hydrogen systems, we are helping pave the way for a more sustainable future for shipping. We are delighted to work alongside industry pioneers like SECO MARINE to accelerate the adoption of alternative fuels in line with global decarbonization goals.”

READ MORE

𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞?

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Related news

List of highlighted news articles