Rux Energy and Bureau Veritas join forces to certify hydrogen storage solutions

March 25, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Australian green hydrogen storage company Rux Energy and classification society Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) have entered a joint development project (JDP) to certify hydrogen storage solutions.

Courtesy of Bureau Veritas (BV)

The partners noted that the collaboration marks a step forward in validating and verifying safety enhancements provided by Rux Energy’s nanoporous materials for hydrogen storage, adding that the project will also focus on meeting the certification requirements for large-scale hydrogen storage systems for bulk transport, distribution, road, rail and maritime and offshore use.

Titled ‘Certification of cryogenic pressure vessels for hydrogen storage and transport,’ the JDP is said to bring together around 30 global experts across France, Australia, Singapore and the UK to address critical safety and hazard challenges related to hydrogen storage and transport.

As disclosed, the project is designed to facilitate the transition to green hydrogen, emphasizing safety improvements supported by Rux’s proprietary nanoporous advanced physisorption materials, which, reportedly, enable “cost-effective, efficient, and safer” green hydrogen storage solutions for applications in ships, trucks, trains and planes.

“This innovation is intended to significantly reduce hydrogen supply chain costs, improving storage efficiency at production sites, while cutting the costs of bulk transport and distribution,” the partners stressed.

It is understood that the project also focuses on supporting agile refueling, bunkering and shoreside power operations in intermodal and port hubs and to stimulate local supply chain development in Singapore, Australia, the UK and Europe.

Jehan Kanga, Founder and CEO of Rux Energy, stated: “This project is the culmination of years of work by our people and our partners across Australia, UK, Europe and Singapore, collaborating to bring Rux’s patented nanoporous hydrogen storage materials and solutions from bench-scale discovery to full scale commercial products, on a significantly accelerated schedule, and certifiable across the widest possible range of applications across land and sea.”

Matthieu de Tugny, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, commented: “BV is delighted to launch this project with Rux Energy, which we believe will be transformative for hydrogen bulk storage and distribution. It will also support the decarbonization of heavy land transport and maritime sectors, bringing about a significant leap in safety and efficiency.”

It is worth mentioning that in 2023, Bureau Veritas and Avance Labs, an international renewable energy certificate (I-REC) accredited code manager for tracking and certification of attributes associated with hydrogen and hydrogen derivative fuels and products, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of attributes verification and certification.

Furthermore, the classification society published its first rules for hydrogen-fueled ships to support the safe development of hydrogen propulsion in the maritime sector. Among other things, the rules outline technical requirements for the safe bunkering, storage, preparation, distribution and use of hydrogen as a fuel for power generation on board.

