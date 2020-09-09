Underwater surveys needed for North Sea offshore platforms

September 9, 2020, by Adnan Durakovic

Dutch-German offshore grid operator TenneT is seeking underwater survey services for its offshore platforms.

TenneT manages the operations of the German and Dutch high voltage cable connections from land to the offshore wind farms, the so-called grid connection systems.

The contract covers the underwater inspections of TenneT’s fixed steel structures in the Dutch and the German North Sea.

The purpose of the surveys is to source the information based on which TenneT will schedule the maintenance of the structures.

Besides these scheduled surveys that are part of the maintenance plans, the surveys are also needed in case of unexpected damages or incidents.

The contract will have a duration of 36 months, with options for two one-year renewals.

The tender remains open until 10 October. TenneT will send out invitations to tender or to participate to selected candidates on 23 October.