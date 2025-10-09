Uniper and Five Bioenergy ink seven-year biomethane supply deal

Back to overview
October 9, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

German energy company Uniper and Spanish developer Five Bioenergy have signed a seven-year biomethane purchase agreement.

As disclosed, Uniper will purchase biomethane from three Spanish plants, which are located in Murcia. Deliveries are expected to start at the beginning of 2027.

Uniper stated that the agreement places it in a “strong position to complement the growing share of renewables with low-carbon energy sources and to accelerate the decarbonization of both road and maritime sectors.”

Carsten Poppinga, CCO of Uniper, commented: “We are very proud to partner with the leading Spanish biomethane developer Five Bioenergy. The supply agreement underscores our ambition to expand and diversify our low-carbon energy portfolio. By sourcing high-quality biomethane, we are not only strengthening our supply sources but also advancing the decarbonization of our operations. We look forward to a productive and innovative partnership with Five Bioenergy, and to realizing new low-carbon opportunities together that will help to create a cleaner and more resilient energy future.”

Ivan Copin, CIO of Five Bioenergy, said: “This collaboration with Uniper validates our strategy of merging cutting-edge technology with industrial-scale production. It secures a stable market for our biomethane while reinforcing our vision of a decarbonized Europe powered by renewable energy. Far more than a commercial deal, this partnership is a decisive catalyst for accelerating the energy transition and advancing a circular economy.”

To note, Uniper intends to be completely carbon-neutral by 2040. The company is working on expanding its gas portfolio to include green gases like hydrogen and biomethane and aims to convert to these gases over the long term.

Its most recent activities include a partnership with thyssenkrupp Uhde to advance ammonia cracking technology to industrial maturity, the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kyuden International to explore collaboration in hydrogen and ammonia, renewable energy, and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), as well as the signing of a conditional term sheet with Provaris Energy and Norwegian Hydrogen for the supply, transport and offtake of hydrogen from Nordics to North-Western Europe.

