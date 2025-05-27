Uniper and thyssenkrupp Uhde unite to scale ammonia cracking technology

Back to overview
Collaboration
May 27, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

German energy company Uniper and compatriot chemical engineering company thyssenkrupp Uhde have entered a strategic partnership to advance ammonia cracking technology to industrial maturity.

Illustration only; Courtesy of Uniper

In an ammonia cracker, ammonia is understood to be catalytically broken down into hydrogen and nitrogen at high temperatures, with pure hydrogen then produced through a purification process.

The aim of the Uniper-thyssenkrupp partnership is to convert imported ammonia into hydrogen on an industrial scale and make it available for a wide range of industries such as energy, steel, and chemicals.

As disclosed, the plan is to build a demonstration plant with a capacity of 28 tons of ammonia per day at Uniper’s Gelsenkirchen-Scholven site. The facility will reportedly serve as a foundation for the planned hydrogen import terminal in Wilhelmshaven, where the technology is expected to be applied on a large industrial scale.

All official approvals required for the construction and operation of the demo cracker have been obtained, the companies revealed, adding that the construction has started, and commissioning is planned for the end of 2026.

Holger Kreetz, COO of Uniper SE, stated: “Uniper is actively committed to establishing hydrogen as an important component of the future energy mix that combines security and sustainability. Our aim is to strengthen the resilience of the economy. In order to meet Germany’s future hydrogen needs, we are dependent on imports from abroad. The partnership between Uniper and thyssenkrupp Uhde is therefore an important milestone for the hydrogen ramp-up and the decarbonization of industry. With the ammonia cracker in Scholven, we’re laying the groundwork to trade hydrogen internationally and making it available across industries.”

Nadja Håkansson, CEO of thyssenkrupp Uhde, claimed: “This joint capability ensures that the cracker plant is optimized not only for performance and efficiency but also for safety, long-term reliability, and total lifecycle cost. This integrated approach ensures a high level of confidence across the industry that the plant will consistently deliver top-tier operational performance throughout its entire lifecycle.”

It is worth mentioning that this project is supported by funding from the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. Both companies are also contributing funds of their own.

Mona Neubaur, Minister for Economic Affairs, Industry, Climate Protection, and Energy of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, said: “Hydrogen is one of the key technologies for the future viability of our industry in North Rhine-Westphalia. Like no other federal state, we need energy and raw materials for our economy and prosperity. With the help of ammonia cracking technology, we are opening up the possibility of obtaining green energy from numerous regions around the world. In doing so, we are strengthening the resilience of our business location and demonstrating how sustainability and security of supply can work together.”

To note, Uniper intends to be completely carbon-neutral by 2040. The company is working on expanding its gas portfolio to include green gases like hydrogen and biomethane and aims to convert to these gases over the long term.

Its most recent activities include the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kyuden International to explore collaboration in hydrogen and ammonia, renewable energy, and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), as well as the signing of a conditional term sheet with Provaris Energy and Norwegian Hydrogen for the supply, transport and offtake of hydrogen from Nordics to North-Western Europe.

As for thyssenkrupp Uhde, the company recently secured an order to deliver front-end engineering design (FEED) and its green methanol technology for an e-methanol plant in Kristinestad, Finland, set to supply maritime and e-gasoline fuel markets.

