Update: Hapag-Lloyd to reinstate services to Beirut

August 12, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

The container terminal in Beirut sustained only minor damages and has restarted its operations, German shipping major Hapag-Lloyd said in an update.

“Following these positive news, we will immediately reinstate our services to the Port of Beirut, Lebanon,” the company announced.

As informed, the first vessel on Hapag-Lloyd’s Levante Express (LEX) Service to call Beirut will be Mona Lisa (voyage 2031W), on 14 August 2020. It will also deliver import cargo from Fleur N (voyage 2030W), that omitted Beirut call and discharged it in Damietta.

East Med Express (EME) Service will also reinstate the call, with CMA CGM Musset (voyage 031S / 033N) as the first vessel on 15 August 2020.

The carrier added it is also reopening booking acceptance for cargo to and from Beirut.

“We are still evaluating the extent of the damage on our containers that were present in the port at the time of the blast,” Hapag-Lloyd further said.

Last week’s blast completely destroyed Beirut-based office of Hapag-Lloyd. Luckily, all Hapag-Lloyd staff and representatives were safe and sound.

The explosion and the subsequent blast destroyed almost everything in the port and the surrounding area up to a radius of 10 km. In magnitude, it was equal to an earthquake of 4.5 on the Richter scale, GAC Lebanon said last week.

Meanwhile, first vessels started calling at Beirut after deadly blast.

The Royal UK Navy’s survey ship HMS Enterprise berthed at the Port of Beirut on 10 August at Quay No.13, as well as a small container vessel which was berthed at Quay No 16, according to GAC.