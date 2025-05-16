Back to overview
Home Green Marine Hapag-Lloyd welcomes another ‘Hamburg Express’ class containership to its fleet

Hapag-Lloyd welcomes another ‘Hamburg Express’ class containership to its fleet

Vessels
May 16, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

German container shipping major Hapag-Lloyd has added the eleventh ‘Hamburg Express’ class containership to its fleet.

Credit: Hapag-Lloyd via LinkedIn

As disclosed, the 24,000 TEU vessel, Genova Express, has been named at shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean’s shipyard Okpo, South Korea, and will soon join the Far East–North Europe Service as part of the company’s new Gemini Cooperation.

The ‘Hamburg Express’ class is a series of 12 dual-fuel containerships powered by LNG and designed to run on future-ready alternatives like green methane.

According to Hapag-Lloyd, the newbuildings are “the largest containerships” ever to sail under the German flag. Thanks to their size, design, and LNG dual-fuel engines, they are expected to boost efficiency per container transported and reduce emissions by 20 to 25% in the near future.

The eponymous flagship of this series, Hamburg Express, was christened at the Container Terminal Burchardkai in the Port of Hamburg on November 4, 2024.

Related Article

In other news, the company placed an order for six 16,800 TEU boxships at Hanwa Ocean shipyard in South Korea at the beginning of 2025, according to the Greek shipbroker Intermodal.

Reportedly, Hanwa Ocean told local media that “it is close” to securing the contract with the German shipping giant, however, no final decision has been made.

It is understood that the vessels, set to have LNG dual-fuel propulsion, are planned for delivery from 2027 onwards. Hapag-Lloyd will allegedly pay $200 million per unit, bringing the total value of the contract to $1.2 billion.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles