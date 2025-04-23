Rendering of a future LNG terminal
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy US firm taps compatriot tech player for Louisiana’s new LNG plant

US firm taps compatriot tech player for Louisiana’s new LNG plant

Business Developments & Projects
April 23, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

U.S.-based technology firm Honeywell and compatriot Argent LNG have signed an agreement to assess the use of the former’s pretreatment solutions at a future liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal the latter intends to build in Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Rendering of the future Argent LNG terminal; Source: Argent LNG

Honeywell’s LNG offerings include pretreatment and liquefaction technologies, as well as automation and software technologies to help optimize the overall LNG process scheme. According to the firm, its LNG pretreatment solutions help remove contaminants from natural gas, enabling facility operators to boost production and operational efficiency. 

Furthermore, the technology player claims the combination of its modular mercury removal unit (MRU), acid gas removal unit (AGRU), and SeparSIV unit can remove mercury, carbon dioxide, sulfur, water, and heavy hydrocarbons to applicable LNG specifications.

“Honeywell’s innovative LNG technologies will play a pivotal role in addressing energy security by enabling the large-scale production of LNG in countries around the world, including the United States,” noted Rajesh Gattupalli, president of Honeywell UOP. “Honeywell’s LNG portfolio includes end-to-end solutions that can be customized and adapted based on the needs of our customers.”

The firm also offers modular LNG technology that can be built off-site and shipped to export facilities, which is said to help reduce risk and expedite construction timelines, ultimately enabling quicker entry into operation than when using traditional construction methods.

The partners say the cooperation aims to enhance global energy security and support the United States’ position as a leader in the LNG industry.

“Argent LNG is committed to delivering clean, secure, and cost-effective energy worldwide. In order to do so, we need to leverage innovative technology and effective pretreatment solutions,” said Jonathan Bass, CEO of Argent LNG. “Honeywell’s proven technology has the potential to help us transform the United States LNG sector and help deliver the LNG the world needs.”

Since the Shell LNG Outlook 2025 foresees a 60% increase in the global demand for LNG by 2040, Argent plans to leverage its strategic location and proximity to major pipeline networks in Port Fourchon to meet the growing demand for natural gas.

The planned Port Fourchon facility aims to produce 12 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG, with the potential expansion up to 25 mtpa as part of the project’s Phase 2. According to the developer, this would make it one of the largest LNG export terminals in the world. Once operational, Argent LNG plans to export fuel to regions worldwide, including Asia, Europe, South America, and the Middle East.

In February 2025, Baker Hughes was selected to provide liquefaction solutions, power generation equipment, and gas compression systems for the future facility. A month before that, Argent LNG signed a heads of agreement (HOA) with the Government of Bangladesh for the purchase of up to 5 mtpa of LNG from the plant.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles