Worley nearing start of work at Venture Global’s 36-train LNG plant

June 16, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Australia’s engineering company Worley is inching closer to kicking off activities relating to the construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility in Louisiana, United States, operated by Venture Global.

CP2 LNG; Source: Venture Global

As reported by the Australian player, the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) planning services for Venture Global’s CP2 plant have been provided under a Limited Notice to Proceed, which will become a Full Notice to Proceed once a final investment decision (FID) is reached for the project.

The firm said it has largely completed engineering for Phase 1 and has started providing engineering services for Phase 2. Worley expects to start the major part of its in-scope construction activities when the initial on-site civil works are completed, which is planned for the end of 2026.

“We value our partnership with Venture Global on the CP2 LNG project. The project underscores Worley’s commitment to delivering complex energy infrastructure projects that support global energy security. This is one of the most significant LNG projects underway globally and we’re proud to contribute our extensive experience in LNG and our global integrated delivery capabilities,” said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer at Worley. 

This follows the start of site work at the beginning of June, when full mobilization to the project location for Phase 1 started. According to the engineering firm, contractors and Worley personnel have now been mobilized to the site.

The Australian player explained that the progress on CP2 was delayed pending approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). Originally provided in June 2024, the authorization was reinstated in May 2025. 

Boasting an export capacity of at least 20 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), the CP2 LNG terminal will be situated near Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass LNG facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. Venture Global is targeting its first LNG exports in Q3 2027. 

It is envisaged to have 36 liquefaction trains, configured in 18 blocks, each with a 0.626 mtpa capacitiy. There will also be four 200,000-cubic-meter full containment LNG storage tanks, and two marine loading berths.

A new pipeline, the CP Express, will connect the CP2 LNG terminal to the existing natural gas pipeline grid in east Texas and southwest Louisiana.

Last month, Venture LNG secured a $3 billion bank loan facility with 19 banks, enabling it to continue manufacturing, procurement, and engineering of the project.

