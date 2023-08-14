US offshore rig count goes down to 18 units

August 14, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

Baker Hughes’ weekly rig count report shows that the number of offshore rigs in the United States slipped down a notch last week while the total number of rigs operating in the U.S. went down to 654 from 659 units recorded during the week before.

Transocean Endurance rig (for illustration purposes); Source: Transocean

Following the rise in the offshore rig activity for units working in the U.S. at the end of July 2023, the total number of offshore rigs held steady at 19 units for another week, before it slid back to 18 units, according to Baker Hughes. In addition, offshore rigs were up by 2 units on a year-over-year basis.

Rig count; Source: Baker Hughes

Furthermore, Baker Hughes’ report points out that the total number of active drilling rigs – including onshore and offshore ones – in the United States decreased by 5 units last week, going down to 654, which is down by 109 rigs from last year’s count of 763 with oil rigs sliding down by 76 units, gas rigs slipping down by 37 units, and miscellaneous rigs climbing up by 4 units.

When compared to the figures from the week before, oil rigs in the U.S. remained unchanged at 525 units last week while gas rigs slipped down by 5 units to 123, and miscellaneous rigs kept the status quo at 6 units.

On the other hand, the total number of active rigs in Canada increased by 2 units, reaching 190 rigs, with oil rigs going down by 2 units to 116 while gas rigs jumped up by 4 units to 74.

Moreover, the company’s report underlines that the total number of rigs in Canada slid down by 11 units from last year’s count of 201 rigs. While oil rigs fell by 21 units last week compared to the year before, gas rigs rose up by 10 units.