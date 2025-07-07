Baker Hughes and Evida shake hands for CO2 transport in Denmark
Carbon Capture Usage & Storage
July 7, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

U.S.-headquartered energy technology giant Baker Hughes and Danish gas distribution operator Evida have established a partnership to collaborate on developing and enabling CO2 transport solutions across Denmark to back the country’s CO2 reduction goals.

Source: Evida

The strategic collaboration agreement, signed in April, will see the combination of Evida CO2’s competencies in handling CO2 pipeline transport and Baker Hughes’ experience in developing CO2 process equipment for a variety of industry applications to provide the Danish market, in particular CO2 emitters, with safe, efficient and scalable solutions.

“Baker Hughes is a market-leading manufacturer of CO2 process equipment, which can contribute with deep experience and expertise to the development of a new market in Denmark. Combined with Evida CO2’s competencies and the more than 40 years of experience in operating the gas network safely and efficiently, which Evida CO2 stands on the shoulders of, Baker Hughes is the ideal partner for us, and we are very much looking forward to the collaboration,” said Henrik Jensen, CCO at Evida.

Evida CO2 revealed that it is currently preparing for the first possible pipeline connections in line with market needs and the timeline for the Danish carbon capture and storage (CCS) tender.

“Evida CO2 aims to establish a safe and reliable CO2 pipeline infrastructure that connects emitters with storage facilities in a cost-effective manner, so that the entire value chain for CO2 capture, transport and storage is supported and as many emitters as possible have access to the infrastructure,” Jensen noted.

The first-ever permit for a CO2 storage project in Denmark was awarded to INEOS E&P and Wintershall Dea for the Greensand Pilot Injection Project in late 2022. In March 2023, the partners completed the first injection of CO2 in the North Sea.

The Danish Energy Agency in May prequalified ten companies eligible to submit proposals for funding available under its CCS initiative. Final and binding offers are due by December 17, 2025, with contract awards planned for April 2026.

