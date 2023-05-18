USCG performs third medevac in three months from Allseas pipelayer

May 18, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has performed a medevac of a crew member from one of Allseas’ vessels located approximately 13 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana. This represents the third assistance to personnel on board the vessel in the last couple of months.

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew and motor vessel Solitaire crew carry a Solitaire crewmember on a litter to a helicopter on 16 May. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Coast Guard Eighth District and Coast Guard Sector New Orleans command center watchstanders received a report at approximately noon Tuesday, 16 May, from Allseas’ pipelay vessel Solitaire, stating that a 65-year-old male crewmember was experiencing heart attack-like symptoms.

Following the request, Sector New Orleans watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.

Once the aircrew arrived on the scene, the crewmember was hoisted and transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans. He was last reported to be in stable condition.

To remind, in March, the U.S. Coast Guard performed an evacuation via helicopter of a crew member from Solitaire that was experiencing seizure-like symptoms.

A month later, a 32-year-old male crew member on board the vessel was experiencing severe abdominal pain. The offshore worker was via helicopter transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

Allseas describes Solitaire as “one of the largest pipelay vessels in the world,” which has “set new standards” in the pipelay industry. The vessel has been operational since 1998 and can accommodate 420 people.