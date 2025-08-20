Back to overview
USV in action for TotalEnergies offshore Norway

Technology
August 20, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway’s Reach Subsea has performed a subsea inspection campaign at TotalEnergies’ fields on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) using its Reach Remote 1 uncrewed surface vessel (USV).

Source: Reach Subsea via LinkedIn

The annual inspection of subsea production systems and Xmas trees also included integrity checks, assessment of anode status, and seabed condition surveys at the Skirne, Byggve, and Atla fields.

Furthermore, extended survey work was carried out to support preparations for the upcoming decommissioning campaign.

Reach Remote 1, equipped with an electric remotely operated vehicle (ROV), performed the work. To remind, the 24-meter USV was delivered in January.

Reach Subsea confirmed the delivery of the second USV, Reach Remote 2, in June.

“Using Reach Remote 1 allowed us to perform the inspection safely and efficiently, while also demonstrating the potential of unmanned offshore operations. It is very rewarding to see this milestone achieved together with TotalEnergies,” said Nick Herrington, Project Manager at Reach Subsea.

