Reach Subsea boosts order backlog thanks to €31.2M worth of contracts

Reach Subsea boosts order backlog thanks to contracts worth €31.2M
Project & Tenders
July 1, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway’s Reach Subsea has secured multiple new contracts and call-offs within the scope of existing frame agreements, all with an estimated value of NOK 370 million (around €31.2 million).

The contracts are set to begin in the third and fourth quarters of 2025 in the North Sea and European regions.

Included in the order backlog is an award by Norwegian state-owned energy company Equinor for the unmanned vessel Reach Remote.

The contract includes a number of initial survey and inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) work packages focused on remotely operated vehicles (ROV) across multiple sites in the North Sea and the Norwegian Sea.

“We are pleased to report success in securing contracts across multiple markets and regions and to see Reach Remote playing its natural role in our schedule of diverse subsea campaigns,” said Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea.

Reach Subsea took delivery of Reach Remote 1 in January, with Reach Remote 2 delivered in June.

